Span Diagnostic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022 down 930.76% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 15.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Span Diagnostic
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.56
|0.50
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.56
|0.50
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.32
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.08
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.04
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.18
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.15
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.15
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|-9.17
|--
|-1.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.92
|0.15
|-1.01
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.92
|0.14
|-0.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.92
|0.14
|-0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.34
|0.26
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-16.34
|0.26
|-1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.34
|0.26
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-16.34
|0.26
|-1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited