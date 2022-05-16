Span Diagnostic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022 down 930.76% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 15.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)