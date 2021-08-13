Span Diagnostic Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 15.89% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 down 9.22% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 down 61.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

Span Diagnostic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2020.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 13.22 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)