Span Diagnostic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.06% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.