Span Diagnostic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.06% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Span Diagnostic
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.50 0.51 0.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.50 0.51 0.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.25 0.32
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.15 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.01 -0.04
Other Income 0.21 0.22 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 0.23 0.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.28 0.23 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -1.11 --
P/L Before Tax 0.28 -0.88 0.15
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 -0.89 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 -0.89 0.14
Equity Share Capital 5.46 5.46 5.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 -1.63 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.49 -1.63 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 -1.63 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.49 -1.63 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited