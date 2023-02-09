Span Diagnostic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.06% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Span Diagnostic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 14.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.