Span Diagnostic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 23.85% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 60.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 28.95 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -37.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Span Diagnostic
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|--
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|0.47
|0.43
|0.38
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.43
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.56
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.18
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.54
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.85
|-0.79
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.23
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.61
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.06
|0.03
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.64
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.64
|-0.81
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-0.61
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-0.61
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-1.12
|-1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-1.12
|-1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-1.12
|-1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-1.12
|-1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited