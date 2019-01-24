Span Diagnostic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 23.85% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 60.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 28.95 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -37.74% over the last 12 months.