Span Diagnostic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in March 2023 up 22.29% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 up 62.75% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 76.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 17.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.
|Span Diagnostic
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.38
|3.32
|2.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.38
|3.32
|2.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|0.01
|-0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.71
|0.44
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.16
|0.14
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.58
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.55
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.12
|1.83
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.24
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.16
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.07
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.20
|0.20
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.27
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|-3.00
|--
|-9.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.63
|-0.27
|-9.52
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.61
|-0.26
|-9.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.61
|-0.26
|-9.49
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|0.13
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.51
|-0.13
|-9.41
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.61
|-0.47
|-17.37
|Diluted EPS
|-6.61
|-0.47
|-17.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.61
|-0.47
|-17.37
|Diluted EPS
|-6.61
|-0.47
|-17.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited