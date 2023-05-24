Span Diagnostic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in March 2023 up 22.29% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 up 62.75% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 76.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 17.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.