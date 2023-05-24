English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Span Diagnostic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in March 2023 up 22.29% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2023 up 62.75% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 76.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    Span Diagnostic shares closed at 17.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.

    Span Diagnostic
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.383.322.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.383.322.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.01-0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.710.440.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.140.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.580.66
    Depreciation0.540.550.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.121.831.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.66-0.24-0.36
    Other Income0.230.160.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.07-0.13
    Interest0.200.200.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.63-0.27-0.35
    Exceptional Items-3.00---9.17
    P/L Before Tax-3.63-0.27-9.52
    Tax-0.02-0.01-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.61-0.26-9.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.61-0.26-9.49
    Minority Interest0.110.130.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.51-0.13-9.41
    Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.61-0.47-17.37
    Diluted EPS-6.61-0.47-17.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.61-0.47-17.37
    Diluted EPS-6.61-0.47-17.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Span Diagnostic
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am