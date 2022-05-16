Span Diagnostic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 385.91% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 15.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)