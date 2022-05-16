Span Diagnostic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 385.91% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 15.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Span Diagnostic
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.77
|3.07
|2.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.77
|3.07
|2.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.35
|0.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.80
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.68
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.61
|1.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.36
|-1.14
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.17
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.19
|-0.49
|Interest
|0.22
|0.23
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.42
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|-9.17
|--
|-1.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.52
|-0.42
|-2.03
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.49
|-0.40
|-1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.49
|-0.40
|-1.94
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|0.09
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.41
|-0.32
|-1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.37
|-0.74
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-17.37
|-0.74
|-3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.37
|-0.74
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-17.37
|-0.74
|-3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
