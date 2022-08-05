Span Diagnostic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in June 2022 up 44.35% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 114.53% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 1900% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Span Diagnostic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2021.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 16.15 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.14% returns over the last 6 months