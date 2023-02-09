Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
|Span Diagnostic shares closed at 14.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.
|Span Diagnostic
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.32
|3.10
|3.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.32
|3.10
|3.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|-0.04
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.44
|0.21
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|0.12
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.69
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.54
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|2.05
|1.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.46
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.23
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.23
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.20
|0.27
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.50
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-1.61
|-0.42
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-1.59
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-1.59
|-0.40
|Minority Interest
|0.13
|0.08
|0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.13
|-1.51
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-2.91
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-2.91
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-2.91
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-2.91
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
