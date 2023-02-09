 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021. Span Diagnostic shares closed at 14.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.
Span Diagnostic
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.323.103.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.323.103.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.01-0.040.00
Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.210.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.140.12-0.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.580.690.80
Depreciation0.550.540.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.832.051.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.46-0.36
Other Income0.160.230.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.23-0.19
Interest0.200.270.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.50-0.42
Exceptional Items---1.11--
P/L Before Tax-0.27-1.61-0.42
Tax-0.01-0.02-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-1.59-0.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-1.59-0.40
Minority Interest0.130.080.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.13-1.51-0.32
Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
Diluted EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
Diluted EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Span Diagnostic
first published: Feb 9, 2023 10:44 pm