    Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in December 2022 up 8.3% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.Span Diagnostic shares closed at 14.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.323.103.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.323.103.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01-0.040.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.210.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.140.12-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.690.80
    Depreciation0.550.540.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.832.051.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.46-0.36
    Other Income0.160.230.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.23-0.19
    Interest0.200.270.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.50-0.42
    Exceptional Items---1.11--
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-1.61-0.42
    Tax-0.01-0.02-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-1.59-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-1.59-0.40
    Minority Interest0.130.080.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.13-1.51-0.32
    Equity Share Capital5.465.465.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.47-2.91-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
