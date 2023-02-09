Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.32 3.10 3.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.32 3.10 3.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 -0.04 0.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 0.21 0.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 0.12 -0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.58 0.69 0.80 Depreciation 0.55 0.54 0.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.83 2.05 1.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.46 -0.36 Other Income 0.16 0.23 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.23 -0.19 Interest 0.20 0.27 0.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 -0.50 -0.42 Exceptional Items -- -1.11 -- P/L Before Tax -0.27 -1.61 -0.42 Tax -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 -1.59 -0.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 -1.59 -0.40 Minority Interest 0.13 0.08 0.09 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.13 -1.51 -0.32 Equity Share Capital 5.46 5.46 5.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -2.91 -0.74 Diluted EPS -0.47 -2.91 -0.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -2.91 -0.74 Diluted EPS -0.47 -2.91 -0.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited