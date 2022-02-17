Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in December 2021 up 29.49% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 up 73.35% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 up 1533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 18.55 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)