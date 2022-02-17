Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in December 2021 up 29.49% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 up 73.35% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 up 1533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 18.55 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)
|Span Diagnostic
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.07
|5.34
|2.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.07
|5.34
|2.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|2.24
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|-1.37
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|1.52
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.65
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.22
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.61
|1.85
|1.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.23
|-0.99
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.52
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.75
|-0.77
|Interest
|0.23
|0.26
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.49
|-1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|0.49
|-1.14
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.16
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|0.33
|-1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|0.33
|-1.32
|Minority Interest
|0.09
|0.02
|0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.32
|0.35
|-1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|0.60
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|0.60
|-2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|0.60
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|0.60
|-2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
