Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2020 up 18.92% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020 down 931.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Span Diagnostic shares closed at 13.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.80% returns over the last 6 months and 32.12% over the last 12 months.