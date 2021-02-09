Span Diagnostic Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Span Diagnostic are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2020 up 18.92% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020 down 931.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.
Span Diagnostic shares closed at 13.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.80% returns over the last 6 months and 32.12% over the last 12 months.
|Span Diagnostic
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.37
|1.95
|1.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.37
|1.95
|1.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.04
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.16
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.63
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.62
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.75
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.72
|1.62
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-1.88
|-1.31
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.32
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-1.55
|-0.80
|Interest
|0.37
|0.44
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-2.00
|-1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|-1.94
|-1.51
|Tax
|0.19
|-0.14
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-1.81
|-1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-1.81
|-1.56
|Minority Interest
|0.13
|0.03
|0.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.19
|-1.78
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.46
|5.46
|5.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-3.31
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-3.31
|-2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-3.31
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-3.31
|-2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited