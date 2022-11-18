Spacenet Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore, up 1291.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore in September 2022 up 1291.56% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 up 462.22% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 330.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Spacenet Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Spacenet Ent shares closed at 24.75 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1,078.57% returns over the last 12 months.