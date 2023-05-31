Spacenet Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.88 crore, up 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.88 crore in March 2023 up 12.19% from Rs. 23.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 20.93% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 21.43% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Spacenet Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Spacenet Ent shares closed at 17.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months