Spacenet Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.80 crore, up 6.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.80 crore in June 2023 up 6.94% from Rs. 19.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2023 up 569.14% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2023 up 495.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Spacenet Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Spacenet Ent shares closed at 18.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 48.78% over the last 12 months.