Spacenet Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore, up 245.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore in December 2022 up 245.64% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 272.61% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.