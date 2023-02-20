Spacenet Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore, up 245.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore in December 2022 up 245.64% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 272.61% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Spacenet Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Spacenet Ent shares closed at 20.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.06% returns over the last 6 months and 810.87% over the last 12 months.