Spacenet Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.30 crore in March 2023 up 8.64% from Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 41.3% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 up 28.16% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

Spacenet Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Spacenet Ent shares closed at 17.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months