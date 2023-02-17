Spacenet Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore, up 128.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore in December 2022 up 128.82% from Rs. 17.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 1299.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 4400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.