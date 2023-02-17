 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spacenet Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore, up 128.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spacenet Enterprises India are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore in December 2022 up 128.82% from Rs. 17.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 1299.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 4400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Spacenet Enterprises India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.10 57.69 17.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.10 57.69 17.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.39 54.33 15.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.45 0.69 0.66
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.42 2.23 1.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 0.38 -0.21
Other Income 0.02 0.09 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 0.47 -0.11
Interest 0.13 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.68 0.45 -0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.68 0.45 -0.11
Tax -- -0.11 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.68 0.55 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.68 0.55 -0.10
Minority Interest 0.01 0.02 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.68 0.57 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 53.04 53.04 15.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited