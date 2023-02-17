Spacenet Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore, up 128.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore in December 2022 up 128.82% from Rs. 17.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 1299.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 4400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Spacenet Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Spacenet Ent shares closed at 20.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.81% returns over the last 6 months