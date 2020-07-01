Spaceage Prod Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2020 up 32.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 121.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Spaceage Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Spaceage Prod shares closed at 9.45 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)