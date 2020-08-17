172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|spaceage-prod-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-0-01-crore-up-24-y-o-y-5714391.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 11:56 AM IST

Spaceage Prod Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 24% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spaceage Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2020 up 24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019.

Spaceage Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2019.

Spaceage Prod shares closed at 9.45 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)

Spaceage Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.030.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.010.030.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.01
Depreciation--0.00--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.01--
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.01--
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.01--
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.01--
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.000.01--
Tax0.000.00--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00--
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00--
Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.01--
Diluted EPS--0.01--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.01--
Diluted EPS--0.01--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Spaceage Prod #Spaceage Products

