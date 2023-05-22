SP Capital Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 82.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SP Capital Financing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 82.34% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 45.85% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
SP Capital Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.
|SP Capital Fin shares closed at 16.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.43% returns over the last 6 months and -13.51% over the last 12 months.
|SP Capital Financing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|0.31
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|0.31
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.09
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.14
|0.19
|Other Income
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.18
|0.19
|Interest
|0.15
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.16
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.16
|0.14
|Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.12
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.12
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|12.94
|13.58
|13.39
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.20
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited