SP Capital Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 944.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2019 up 944.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 61.83% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

SP Capital Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 14.50 on April 03, 2019 (BSE)