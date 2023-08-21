SP Capital Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 24.4% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 51.84% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

SP Capital Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 20.83 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.99% returns over the last 6 months and 16.04% over the last 12 months.