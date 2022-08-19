SP Capital Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 188.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 188.8% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 277.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

SP Capital Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 17.25 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.