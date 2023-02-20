SP Capital Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.75% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 189.29% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.