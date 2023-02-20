SP Capital Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.75% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 189.29% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

SP Capital Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 16.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.41% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.