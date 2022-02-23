SP Capital Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 147.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 147.49% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 5.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

SP Capital Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 19.60 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)