SP Capital Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 92.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 92.05% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 42.54% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

SP Capital Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 16.25 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)