SP Capital Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 88.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 88.44% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 98% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 96.43% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2021.

SP Capital Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in March 2021.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 17.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.75% returns over the last 6 months