SP Capital Fin Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 944.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SP Capital Financing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2019 up 944.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 61.22% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.
SP Capital Fin shares closed at 14.50 on April 03, 2019 (BSE)
|
|SP Capital Financing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|0.67
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.67
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.54
|-0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.12
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|0.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|0.25
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.00
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.00
|0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.06
|0.00
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|10.17
|--
|10.02
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited