SP Capital Fin Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 944.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2019 up 944.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 61.22% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 14.50 on April 03, 2019 (BSE)