SP Capital Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 9.74% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 4.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

SP Capital Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 19.75 on August 18, 2021 (BSE)