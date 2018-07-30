SP Capital Fin consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.61 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.61 0.04 0.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.61 0.04 0.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 -0.03 0.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.12 -- Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.09 0.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.15 0.07 Other Income -- 0.40 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.25 0.07 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.25 0.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.25 0.07 Tax 0.02 0.10 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.14 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.14 0.05 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.04 0.14 0.05 Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 10.02 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 -- 0.09 Diluted EPS 0.06 -- 0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 -- 0.09 Diluted EPS 0.06 -- 0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited