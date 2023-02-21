SP Capital Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SP Capital Financing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 183.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
SP Capital Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.
|SP Capital Fin shares closed at 16.80 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.41% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.
|SP Capital Financing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.42
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.42
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.09
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.25
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.26
|0.08
|Interest
|0.02
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.18
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.18
|0.05
|Tax
|0.04
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.12
|0.13
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.12
|0.13
|0.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.12
|0.13
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|17.07
|17.00
|17.07
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.22
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.22
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.22
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.22
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited