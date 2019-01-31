SP Capital Fin Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 87.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2018 up 87.14% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 93.04% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

SP Capital Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.

SP Capital Fin shares closed at 15.90 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -45.73% returns over the last 6 months and 13.01% over the last 12 months.