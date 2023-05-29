Sovereign Diam Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.41 crore, up 38.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.41 crore in March 2023 up 38.22% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 72.57% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 70.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Sovereign Diam EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 25.62 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and 70.80% over the last 12 months.