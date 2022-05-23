Sovereign Diam Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore, up 3.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore in March 2022 up 3.46% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 16.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 10.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

Sovereign Diam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 15.25 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.51% returns over the last 6 months and 156.73% over the last 12 months.