Sovereign Diam Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore in March 2020 down 6.74% from Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020 up 1464.6% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 up 178.26% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

Sovereign Diam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2019.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 3.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)