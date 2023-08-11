Sovereign Diam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in June 2023 down 13.98% from Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 41.37% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 down 19.81% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

Sovereign Diam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 23.99 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and 59.30% over the last 12 months.