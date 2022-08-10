Sovereign Diam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, up 163.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in June 2022 up 163.89% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 193.32% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 up 541.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Sovereign Diam EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 14.35 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 49.48% over the last 12 months.