Sovereign Diam Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, up 930.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in June 2021 up 930.14% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 down 32.95% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 9.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.97% returns over the last 6 months and 226.53% over the last 12 months.