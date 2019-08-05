Sovereign Diam Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore, down 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore in June 2019 down 1.42% from Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019 down 493.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019 down 64.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2018.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 5.30 on July 25, 2019 (BSE)