Sovereign Diam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 74.78% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 40.94% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.