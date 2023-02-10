English
    Sovereign Diam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sovereign Diamonds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 74.78% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 40.94% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    Sovereign Diamonds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.177.539.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.177.539.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.876.166.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.11-0.380.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.540.53
    Depreciation0.120.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.740.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.351.15
    Other Income0.340.30--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.651.15
    Interest0.300.270.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.380.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.330.380.93
    Tax0.090.100.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.230.270.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.230.270.93
    Equity Share Capital5.795.795.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.471.61
    Diluted EPS0.410.471.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.410.471.61
    Diluted EPS0.410.471.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
