Sovereign Diam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 74.78% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 40.94% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

Sovereign Diam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 23.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.40% returns over the last 6 months and 47.15% over the last 12 months.