Sovereign Diam Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, up 29.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in December 2018 up 29.1% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 0.28% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2018 up 4% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.

Sovereign Diam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2017.

Sovereign Diam shares closed at 7.00 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)