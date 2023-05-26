Southern Magnes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, up 970.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in March 2023 up 970.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 444.94% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 558.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Southern Magnes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2022.

Southern Magnes shares closed at 69.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.04% returns over the last 6 months and 166.03% over the last 12 months.