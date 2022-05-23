Southern Magnes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Magnesium and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 78% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 267.3% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 209.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.
Southern Magnes shares closed at 28.95 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 72.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|1.40
|0.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|1.40
|0.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.18
|0.28
|0.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.17
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.84
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.85
|0.20
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.84
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.84
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.20
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.65
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.65
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|2.16
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|2.16
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|2.16
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|2.16
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited