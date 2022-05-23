Southern Magnes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 78% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 267.3% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 209.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Southern Magnes shares closed at 28.95 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 72.84% over the last 12 months.