Southern Magnes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 78% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Magnesium and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 78% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 267.3% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 209.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Southern Magnes shares closed at 28.95 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 72.84% over the last 12 months.

Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 1.40 0.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.17 1.40 0.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.18 0.28 0.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.17 0.19
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.08 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 0.84 0.19
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.85 0.20
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 0.84 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.27 0.84 0.17
Tax -0.06 0.20 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 0.65 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 0.65 0.13
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 2.16 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.70 2.16 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 2.16 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.70 2.16 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

